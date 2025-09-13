ISPR DG holds interactive session with FAST University students

University faculty emphasises such informative sessions are the need of the hour

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Saturday visited FAST University Islamabad, where a special session was held with students and faculty members.

During the special session, the faculty emphasised that such informative sessions are the need of the hour and should continue regularly. They noted that sharing information on social media without verification is an irresponsible practice.

On this occasion, students stated that stability in the country is not only the responsibility of the Pakistan Army but of all institutions. To combat terrorism in Pakistan, all institutions must work together in unity.

In addition, the ISPR DG held an informative discussion on current affairs with the students and faculty during the session and provided well-reasoned answers to their questions.

