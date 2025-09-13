Federal Constabulary Headquarters to be relocated from Peshawar to Islamabad

It would be developed into a modern, well-structured, and highly efficient force

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to relocate the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters from Peshawar to Islamabad.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, federal secretary for Interior, the commandant and deputy commandant of the Federal Constabulary, CDA chairman, deputy commissioner Islamabad, and other senior officials.

During the session, Interior Minister Naqvi directed authorities to allocate suitable land in Islamabad for the new FC Headquarters and to present a comprehensive master plan as soon as possible.

He emphasized that both operational and training needs of the force must be considered while identifying the land.

The minister added that the Federal Constabulary would be developed into a modern, well-structured, and highly efficient force.

Earlier in July this year, the government decided to convert the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a countrywide federal force. It also renamed force as the ‘Federal Constabulary’.

The force would be empowered to operate in all four provinces, including Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) will command the Federal Constabulary under the revamped framework.

The establishment of the Federal Constabulary will provide substantial support in ensuring internal security and public order in the country.

The move is part of a broader effort to modernize and strengthen the FC’s operational capabilities beyond its traditional regional limits.