Hearing on Imran Khan's bail pleas postponed due to judge's leave

He has filed petitions for bail in November 6 cases

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in seven cases related to the November 6 incidents was postponed without proceedings.

The hearing was scheduled in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), but it was adjourned without proceedings as Amjad Ali Shah was on leave.

Imran Khan's legal representative, Advocate Hasnain Murtaza Sanbal, appeared in court. Other members of the legal team, including Muhammad Faisal Malik and Irfan Ahmed Khan Niazi, were also present.

Another petition seeking the formation of a medical board to conduct a comprehensive medical examination of Imran Khan at Adiala Jail was also scheduled for hearing but has now been adjourned until September 18.

Imran Khan remains in judicial custody at Adiala Jail in connection with these cases. During the previous hearing, the court had sought arguments from both parties and had also summoned the police record related to the cases.

