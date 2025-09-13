Protection of human lives remains Govt's top priority: Marriyum Aurangzeb

She said that food and tents are being provided to the flood-affected people.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the government's focus in flood-affected areas is on saving human lives.

Speaking on Dunya News programme "Baat Niklay Gi", Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that timely relief efforts have saved millions of lives, and all institutions are working tirelessly to safeguard lives and livelihoods in all affected areas.

She said that, with the cooperation of the government and local administration, food and tents are being provided to the flood-affected people. She said that helicopters are being used to deliver food to those stranded in floodwaters.

The senior minister further mentioned that water entered villages due to breaches in embankments, and government's foremost priority remains the protection of human lives.

