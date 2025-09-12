PIA suspends Canada flights for three weeks

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flight operations to Canada this month, the airline’s spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The decision comes as part of scheduled maintenance for the carrier’s long-range Boeing 777 aircraft, which are vital for non-stop transatlantic routes.

PIA emphasised that the suspension is temporary and aimed at ensuring aircraft readiness for the expected surge in passengers next month.

According to the spokesperson, the Boeing 777 long-range aircraft in PIA’s fleet are capable of flying up to 17 hours non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. Both of these specialised aircraft will be undergoing a comprehensive three-week inspection process, which includes technical evaluations and the replacement of critical components. This mandatory procedure is required once every ten years to maintain international safety standards.

The airline further stated that the ongoing work involves rigorous testing and parts replacement, a step that ensures the planes remain airworthy for extended non-stop journeys. Officials highlighted that the maintenance schedule was deliberately aligned to avoid disruption during the upcoming high season for international travel.

PIA apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused by the suspension but reiterated that safety and the complete fitness of its aircraft remain the top priority. The airline assured that this temporary measure will position its fleet for smoother operations in the months ahead, especially when demand for travel is expected to rise significantly.