Four Indian-sponsored terrorists eliminated in Mastung operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung district of Balochistan, according to the Pakistani military’s media wing, targeting the reported presence of terrorists linked to cross-border networks.

In a statement on Friday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that during the operation, troops engaged the hideout and, following an intense exchange of fire, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

The terrorists were described as being actively involved in various terrorist activities in the region.

Security forces recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the site. The discovery highlighted the scale of the terrorists’ operations and their ability to conduct attacks in the area.

A sanitisation process is now underway in Mastung to ensure that no further threats remain. Officials confirmed that teams are combing the area to eliminate any other armed elements still present.

The ISPR reaffirmed that the security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from Balochistan and across the country. The operation was described as part of a broader effort to dismantle networks involved in violence and to bring those responsible for destabilising activities to justice.