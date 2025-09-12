PM Shehbaz seeks IMF nod for power bill relief to flood victims

Provinces will be asked to share their input on strengthening drainage systems in cities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is mulling over a proposal to give flood-hit families a one-month exemption from electricity bills.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Finance to get in touch with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to sort out the matter.

According to insiders, the Prime Minister made it clear that relief should be across the board, whether in cities or rural areas, so that all flood-stricken regions can catch a break.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to chalk out a fresh plan to deal with urban flooding, which has wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

The Ministry of Climate Change has swung into action, tasked by the PM to take immediate steps against rampant deforestation and worsening flood risks.

Officials say the ministry will work hand in glove with provinces to set clear goals under the Climate Resilience Action Plan.

Provinces will be asked to share their input on strengthening drainage systems in cities and curbing deforestation.

By putting its heads together with provincial authorities, the ministry aims to nip the problem in the bud and hammer out a strategy to lessen the damage of future floods.