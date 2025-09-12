Hafiz Naeem lashes out at PPP over Karachi's woes

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Friday that the responsibility for the current system does not rest solely on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but also on those who brought them into power.

He said that although Karachi leads in resources, its funds are being siphoned off. The city was supposed to receive Rs 3,360 billion under the ADP but has not been provided the amount.

Rehman pointed out that the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) meeting has not been held for 15 years. He added that Shahrah-e-Bhutto, which was built at a cost of billions, has already deteriorated and now resembles the Mehran Expressway.

The JI leader reminded that the Hub Canal project was inaugurated by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, but in reality, it was originally initiated by Jamaat-e-Islami and has now fallen into disrepair.

He further said that the Green Line project could not be completed across three governments, while the Red Line project also remains unfinished and its costs keep escalating.

He added that the entire city has turned into broken roads, potholes, and mounds of dirt, while MQM, JUI, and PPP are all the same.

