UK shows solidarity with Pakistan amid flood devastations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The UK has expressed full solidarity with Pakistan amid devastation by massive floods and monsoon seasons.

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott showed the solidarity during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Marriott also highlighted the £ 3 million in emergency relief and response with further humanitarian support to follow, including on recovery, in coordination with the government of Pakistan/National Disaster Management Authority.

The deputy PM appreciated this timely commitment, as well as UK’s understanding of the scale of devastation and the urgent needs of the hour, and conveyed gratitude for UK’s solidarity in relief and recovery efforts.

They also discussed bilateral relations, importance of high-level exchanges, and recent regional and international developments.

