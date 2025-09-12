IHC judge criticises govt for compensating missing persons once branded as terrorists

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday heard a petition seeking the recovery of a missing citizen, during which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the state is now making payments to those it once labelled as terrorists.

The court asked the father of the missing citizen, Umar Abdullah, whether he had received the compensation. He replied that no payment had been made so far.

The secretary of the commission of inquiry on Enforced Disappearances informed the court that a special committee had been formed to make payments to the families of the missing persons.

Justice Kayani questioned the purpose of the committee, to which the secretary responded that it had been formed by the federal cabinet.

Justice Kayani observed that the Commission on Enforced Disappearances had no real authority, asking why it even existed. He noted that two months had already passed since the assurance of compensation payments was given in court.

A representative of the Ministry of Defence informed the court that the matter had been finalized and forwarded to the Ministry of Interior, which was responsible for disbursing the payments.

Justice Kayani then asked whether this would be the first family to receive compensation, and expressed concern about the treatment of other families if even one case was being handled this way.

Justice Kayani further asked whether the Government of Pakistan even had the budget to compensate so many missing persons, remarking: “Will these payments be made in collaboration with the IMF? Half of Pakistan is under floods today.”

He added: “It is strange that those whom the state once branded as terrorists will now be compensated. First, you call missing persons terrorists, and then you pay them millions instead of producing them in court.”

Justice Kayani also stated that those labeled as terrorists should have been arrested, tried, and, if convicted, sentenced accordingly.

The court later adjourned the hearing until September 26.