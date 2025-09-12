MDCAT 2025 rescheduled due to devastating floods

LAHORE (Dunyla News) – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has rescheduled the Medical and Dental Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 due to devastating floods in parts of Pakistan.

Amid widespread disruption caused by severe flooding across the country, the PMDC has taken the decision in line with the instructions of Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal.

The test was originally scheduled for October 5 and not it has been postponed till October 26 across the country.

Flood Situation



The River Chenab at Head Panjnad in Punjab is facing an extremely high-level flood situation, with water levels once again on the rise.

According to details issued by the Punjab Flood Forecasting Division, the water discharge at Head Panjnad has exceeded 668,000 cusecs and is moving towards Samka Chachran. It is noteworthy that over the past three days the outflow had been gradually decreasing, but since last night the water level has started rising again.

Similarly, in the River Indus at Taunsa Barrage, a flood wave of nearly 200,000 cusecs was also moving towards Samka Chachran. At Trimmu Barrage on the River Chenab, the outflow has decreased over the past three days. The latest situation shows that a wave of over 188,000 cusecs is heading from there towards Head Panjnad and onward to the Indus.

In the River Sutlej, high-level flooding continues at Ganda Singh Wala, where the water flow currently exceeds 182,000 cusecs. It should also be noted that India has been continuously releasing water into the Sutlej for the past three days.

