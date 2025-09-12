Three killed in car, bus collision in Sargodha

According to police, the bus driver managed to escape from scene after the accident

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed in collision between a car and bus in Sargodha on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sargodha-Khushab Road near Aziz Bhatti Town, where a rashly driven bus collided with a car, killing three persons, traveling on the car, on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the bus driver managed to escape from scene after the accident.

