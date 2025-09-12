Evacuation process in Inayatpur area of flood-hit Jalalpur Pirwala completed

Maryam Aurangzeb added that the rescue operation would resume at 6:00am today

MULTAN (Dunya News) - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the evacuation operation in the Inayatpur area of Jalalpur Pirwala has been completed.

The public expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and paid tribute to Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, other ministers, and the entire team which took part in the operation.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb supervised the operation, which had been ongoing for 24 hours. Residents from flood-affected areas of Inayatpur, a suburban area of Jalalpur Pirwala, were relocated to safe locations.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the rescue operation in Jalalpur Pirwala would not stop until the last person was safely evacuated.

She said that the Commissioner of Multan, the Deputy Commissioner, rescue teams, civil defense, and other departments deserved praise for the successful rescue operation. Maryam Aurangzeb added that the rescue operation would resume at 6:00am on Friday.

