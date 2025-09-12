PM Shehbaz returns after concluding Qatar visit

PM emphasized that Pakistan has always supported Qatar in times of trial and will continue to do so.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday returned to Islamabad after concluding a one-day official visit to Qatar, underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Qatari leadership and people in the wake of recent Israeli aggression.

During his meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the prime minister strongly condemned the unlawful Israeli attack on Doha, terming it a blatant violation of international law. He assured the Amir that Pakistan stands firmly with Qatar during this difficult time, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan has always supported Qatar in times of trial and will continue to do so.

Both leaders held consultations on the broader regional situation, including Israel’s ongoing unjustified strikes across the Middle East, and reiterated their commitment to collective efforts for peace and stability in the region, he added.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

