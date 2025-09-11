President Zardari pays tribute to fallen heroes of Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the homes of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed and Major Syed Muiz Abbas Shah Shaheed to offer condolences to their families and pay homage to their bravery and sacrifice.

During the visit, the President praised the courage, leadership, and patriotism of the martyred officers, stating that their sacrifices reflect the highest traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from its soil.

President Zardari prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience and strength for their bereaved families.

Major Adnan Aslam embraced martyrdom after being critically injured during a terrorist attack in Bannu, while Major Syed Muiz Abbas Shah was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan.

Both officers laid down their lives while heroically fighting against the terrorist group "Fitna-e-Khawarij," reportedly backed by hostile foreign elements, including India.