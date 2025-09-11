Justice on deadline: LHC orders strict timelines for all cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Aalia Neelum, has issued a firm directive to the lower judiciary, ordering strict adherence to case timelines as outlined in the National Judicial Policy.

The directive emphasizes that timely justice is a constitutional right and that delays in court decisions will no longer be tolerated.

Justice Neelum stated that the delivery of justice without unnecessary delay is fundamental to public trust in the legal system. A formal letter has been circulated to all judges in subordinate courts, instructing them to follow specific timelines for different categories of cases to ensure prompt resolution.

According to the new instructions, land dispute cases must be concluded within 24 months, while inheritance-related cases are to be decided within 12 months. Cases involving injunctions in land matters must be finalized within 6 months. Similarly, recovery suits and financial matters are to be wrapped up within 12 months, and cases related to the enforcement of contracts must be resolved within 18 months.

Rent-related disputes, as well as family cases such as divorce, dowry, child maintenance, and guardianship, are expected to be concluded within 6 months. Uncontested succession cases should be completed in just 2 months. Applications for execution of family court decrees must be decided within 6 months, while similar applications in banking and civil courts are to be concluded within 12 months. Execution petitions in rent cases must be handled within 3 months.

For criminal cases, trials under the Juvenile Justice Act 2018 are to be concluded within 6 months. Offenses carrying up to seven years of imprisonment must be decided within 12 months, while those carrying more than seven years should be concluded within 18 months. Murder cases are to be decided within 24 months, and labor disputes must be resolved in 6 months.

Chief Justice Neelum instructed all presiding officers and judges to strictly implement these timelines. She emphasized that delays in the justice process not only erode public confidence but also cause mental and financial distress to the parties involved. The enforcement of these timelines, she said, is crucial to restoring faith in the judicial system and ensuring that justice is both done and seen to be done—on time.