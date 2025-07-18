CM Maryam, Bangladesh envoy agree on closer ties in trade, agriculture

Pakistan and Bangladesh are two branches of the same tree

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in mutual trade, industry, and agriculture.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two branches of the same tree, with shared roots in common history and culture.

“Punjab holds Bangladesh’s achievements in garments, microfinance, and women’s workforce in high regard,” she added.

She stated that under the “Women First” agenda, Punjab welcomes collaboration in women-led industrial clusters and digital upskilling programs with Bangladesh.

She also noted the vast potential for cooperation between Punjab and Bangladesh in the fields of agriculture and food security. Under a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2025, Punjab has already exported 50,000 tons of high-quality rice to Bangladesh.

For the pharma and medical devices sectors, Punjab can offer Bangladesh world-class laboratories, cost-effective surgical exports, and opportunities for joint branding.

The chief minister added that Bangladesh’s steps such as easing visa clearance, relaxing inspection procedures, and removing the Dhaka Airport security desk reflect mutual trust. She welcomed the establishment of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Chamber of Commerce in Lahore and Dhaka.

Maryam Nawaz said that Bangladeshi investors will be provided all possible facilitation through one-window business centers. She termed participation in the “Vision 2030: Women First” summit an honor, emphasizing that it is not just a diplomatic meeting but a foundation for shared values, mutual respect, and sustainable partnership for the future.

On the occasion, the Bangladesh high commissioner praised Chief Minister Maryam for initiating public welfare projects in the province.

