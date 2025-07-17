New Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (PCNF) unveiled to protect youth

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Punjab government has officially approved the creation of a new law enforcement agency – the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (PCNF) – under the newly passed Punjab Control of Narcotics Substances Act 2025.

According to the bill approved by the Assembly's Standing Committee, the force will be led by a serving or retired military officer of DG rank. The PCNF will have full powers similar to police for investigation, arrests, and raids – even without a warrant.

The new law includes several aggressive measures to curb drug use and trafficking, especially around educational institutions.

The force will be empowered to seize assets suspected of being linked to drug activity and auction them to fund operations.

Forensic reports from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency will now be admissible as legal evidence in drug-related cases.

Narcotics Control Stations will be established in every district and tehsil. Officers will wear special uniforms and have access to secret operational funds.

A centralized data system will be maintained at the provincial level, with mandatory data sharing between federal and provincial agencies.

Notably, the government can update the list of controlled substances at any time.

Drug-related FIRs found to be false will result in penalties for the officers involved.

The bill includes international drug control lists and ensures that all actions taken under old laws will be recognised under this new legislation.

The law grants the government wide-ranging powers to draft rules, make amendments, and issue clarifications when needed.

This legislation marks a major policy shift in Punjab’s fight against drug abuse and trafficking.