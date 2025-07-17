Amir Muqam meets PM's tourism coordinator Sardar Yasir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister Amir Muqam on Wednesday met newly-appointed PM’s coordinator for tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas.

The federal minister congratulated Yasir Ilyas on becoming the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Tourism and presented him a bouquet.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam and Yasir Ilyas during their meeting discussed the promotion of tourism in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal minister assured Sardar Yasir Ilyas of full cooperation for the promotion of tourism. They also discussed current political situation in Azad Kashmir.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Shah Ghulam Qadir a few days ago. The prime minister appointed Sardar Yasir Ilyas as Coordinator for Tourism.

