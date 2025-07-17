Three TTP terrorists eliminated in Bannu CTD operation

BANNU (Dunya News) - Three terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Wednesday night.

According to CTD, the militants belonged to Zarar Group and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group of the banned organisation. A pistol, a Kalashnikov and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) have been seized from the dead outlaws.

Having being informed about the presence of the terrorists in Miryan police jurisdiction, CTD police launched an operation to arrest them.

On seeing the police, the militants opened fire, which was retaliated in a befitting manner by the law enforcers. As a result of an exchange of fire, three terrorist were exterminated.

