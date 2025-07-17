Mild quakes strike Karachi twice in brief intervals

This was the 60th earthquake to hit Karachi since June 1

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Mild earthquakes on Wednesday jolted the City twice after an interval of two to three minutes, spreading a panic in citizens, who came out of their houses with recitation of Kalma Tayyaba.

Many of them recalled tremors that hit their city recently and prompted the district government to conduct a survey on rundown buildings in Karachi.

The building of Karachi District Jail had appeared cracks after repeated shocks. The prisoners were shifted to another location, but during their evacuation dozens of inmates fled, who were later arrested or they themselves surrendered to the jail authority.

Wednesday earthquake tremors were felt at two separate locations, with 10-kilometre underground depth both times.

According to the Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the first 3.4-magnitude earthquake was 14 kilometers of northwest of Malir.

According to data, the second earthquake, measuring 2.7 in magnitude, struck 10 kilometers of east of DHA City.

