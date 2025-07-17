Famous Qawwal survives Kalat bus attack, fellow performers killed by gunmen

Three people were shot dead while 12 others got injured while travelling from Karachi to Quetta

KALAT (Dunya News) - A famous qawwal party was targeted in Kalat bus attack on Wednesday, the Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind has confirmed.

He revealed that members of the Amjad Sabri Qawwal group were traveling to Quetta for a performance when their bus was ambushed.

Speaking to a private news channel, Rind alleged that India has publicly announced its so-called “Operation Sindoor” and, following strategic setbacks, is now expected to activate proxies in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated, “Today’s incident is another example of Fitna-e-Hindustan targeting innocent civilians. The bus was ambushed, resulting in the martyrdom of three passengers and injuries to around seven others, who have been shifted to DHQ Hospital.”

Also Read: At least 3 dead, 12 wounded in Kalat bus attack

Rind further confirmed that the qawwal group had booked the bus privately for their travel to Quetta. “I can’t disclose all the names, but preliminary reports confirm that they were associated with the Amjad Sabri group,” he added.

The music instruments of artists were also damaged in the attack.

He also noted that security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

At least three people have been killed and 12 others wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Kalat district of Balochistan.

The bus, which was travelling from Karachi to Quetta, came under attack in the early hours of Wednesday.