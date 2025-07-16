Former Balochistan Governor Abdul Qadir Baloch bows out of politics

Says he is no longer interested in political activities or affiliations

QUETTA (Dunya Newws) – Veteran politician and former governor of Balochistan, Abdul Qadir Baloch, has announced his retirement from politics and resignation from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Baloch, who also served as a federal minister and remained a close associate of the PPP for years, said he is no longer interested in political activities or affiliations.

In a farewell message, he thanked all those who stood by him during his long political journey, saying, “I am grateful to everyone who walked alongside me through thick and thin.”

He added that while he’s stepping away from active politics, he will continue to serve Pakistan in a personal capacity.

The seasoned politician also offered a word of advice to his political colleagues: stay engaged within the party and keep the political spirit alive.

Abdul Qadir Baloch’s exit marks the end of an era for Balochistan’s political landscape, as he hangs up his boots after decades of public service.