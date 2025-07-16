At least 3 dead, seven wounded in Kalat bus attack

Passenger coach, targetted by gunmen, was en route from Karachi to Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least three people have been killed and six others wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Kalat district of Balochistan.

The bus, which was travelling from Karachi to Quetta, came under attack in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where two remain in critical condition. An emergency has been delcared at DHQ Kalat.

Shahid Rind, the spokesman for Balochistan Government, confirmed the terror incident. Proncinvial administration, security forces and rescue officials have reached the site and cordoned off the area, the spokesman shared while adding that the attackers are currently being chased by the law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story.