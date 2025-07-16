Two policemen martyred in DI Khan gun attack

Their bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination

DI KHAN (Dunya News) – Two police personnel were martyred in a targeted shooting by unidentified assailants near Sakhi Gate in the Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police authorities, the victims have been identified as Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad, who hails from Panyala, and Constable Shehzad, a resident of Aba Khel in Lakki Marwat.

Their bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The attackers managed to flee the scene, and a search operation has been launched in the surrounding area to apprehend the culprits.

Security has been tightened in the area as investigations are underway.

On June 21, two police officials were martyred when some unidentified persons opened fire at them in Swabi, a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident had occurred in the jurisdiction of IDS Police Station where the assailants open fire at the police officials when they were having meal at a hotel, as a result both of them died on the spot.

The deceased officials were identified as Constable Jamal Din and driver Zahid.

