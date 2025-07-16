PTI has lost public support: Musadik Malik

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost popularity and mass acceptance.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik, on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost popularity and mass acceptance.

Musadik Malik said that PTI has grown weak in terms of public appeal, as the people of Pakistan have recognized their true face.

He criticized the party’s leaders for using abusive and disrespectful language, stating that their behaviour is contrary to democratic norms and cultural values. Their conduct is inappropriate not only toward political opponents but even toward their own members, he added.

He further said that PTI used derogatory language against state institutions, the media, and opposition parties. He urged the PTI leadership to adopt a more responsible and respectful political discourse.

