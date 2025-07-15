ECP awards extra reserved seats in KP Assembly, PML-N among beneficiaries

The decision comes a day after the hearing was concluded and the verdict was reserved

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its decision regarding the reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, approving the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s request for an additional seat.

According to the verdict, PML-N has secured one more seat in the KP Assembly. As per the updated tally, PML-N now holds 9 reserved seats, as does Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has five.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) and the Awami National Party (ANP) have been granted one additional seat each.

In a notable development, PML-N has also been awarded a minority seat in the KP Assembly.

The ECP further announced that a toss would be held between ANP and PTI-P for one of the 26 reserved seats for women that remains undecided.

This decision comes a day after the hearing was concluded and the verdict was reserved.