Controversial sculpture removed in Islamabad following online backlash

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following a wave of backlash on social media, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to remove the controversial sculpture on Margalla

Avenue, which depicted two golden hands holding spheres.

The artwork quickly became the subject of widespread ridicule online, with many criticising its unclear symbolism and perceived lack of artistic value. Social media users labeled it tone-deaf and questioned its suitability for a public space in the capital.

A CDA spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the sculpture was dismantled by a private housing society. Reportedly, the structure was part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by a real estate project. However, the CDA clarified that the design had not received approval from the relevant authority within the department.

It remains uncertain whether the removal was a decision taken independently by the CDA or directed by higher authorities. Questions have also been raised about how the installation was allowed to be set up without prior approval.

According to a CDA official, efforts to take down the sculpture had begun a day earlier using a crane but were halted due to rain.

The installation sparked a flood of online criticism, jokes, and memes, with many demanding that the CDA clarify the purpose and message behind the piece.