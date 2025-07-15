Action against suspended Punjab Assembly opposition members paused amid talks

Speaker has instructed a pause on all proceedings until the dialogue process concludes

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Assembly has halted further disciplinary action against suspended opposition members until ongoing negotiations between the government alliance and the opposition yield results.

According to official sources, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan has instructed a pause on all proceedings until the dialogue process concludes.

The assembly secretariat was set to initiate further action against 19 suspended opposition members, including the recovery of penalties from 10 members accused of vandalism—this too has been put on hold.

Sources further revealed that second notices for the fines were not issued, nor were deductions made from the salaries of the suspended members. The fines, totaling over Rs. 2 million, were imposed in connection with damage caused within the Assembly premises.

Additionally, motions to remove nine more opposition chairmen of standing committees through votes of no-confidence have also been suspended. Previously, four opposition committee chairpersons had already been removed through such motions led by government members.

It is noteworthy that the government had earlier decided to remove 13 opposition members from their positions as chairpersons of standing committees.