Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen political, economic ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to building parliamentary linkages and exploring periodic exchanges to strengthen political and economic ties.

It came as Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, met with Mohammad Yasin MP, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan, at the historic House of Commons on Tuesday. High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal was also present.

The minister congratulated Yasin on his appointment and appreciated his recent successful visit to Pakistan in June 2025, which laid the groundwork for stronger economic cooperation. Both sides acknowledged the importance of leveraging longstanding ties to deepen trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the UK.

The discussions highlighted the launch of the UK–Pakistan Trade and Investment Dialogue as a milestone in institutionalizing bilateral economic engagement. The minister underscored the Dialogue’s role in resolving market access challenges, facilitating investments, and boosting trade volumes under the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).

The meeting emphasized the strategic role of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK in promoting business linkages and innovation. The Minister welcomed the establishment of the UK–Pakistan Business Advisory Council (UKPBAC) and encouraged coordinated outreach between diaspora entrepreneurs and chambers of commerce.

Opportunities for collaboration were also identified in high-impact sectors such as renewable energy, ICT, agriculture, and higher education.

This engagement reinforces Pakistan’s commitment to forging mutually beneficial trade partnerships with the UK, setting the stage for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

