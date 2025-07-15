Court extends interim bails of Imran, Bushra in multiple cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The court has extended the interim bails of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

In the Islamabad District and Sessions Court, a hearing was held on six pre-arrest bail applications of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, arguments could not be presented on Khan’s bail applications today either, and the reserved verdict on Bibi’s bail application was also not announced. Due to the non-availability of the PTI founder, no progress could be made on the bail applications.

It is worth mentioning that the court, in the previous hearing, had ordered Khan to appear either in person or via video link.

Following the hearing, the court adjourned the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications until September 9. Today, Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court on behalf of the PTI founder.

It should be noted that five cases have been registered against Khan under charges of protest, vandalism, and attempted murder, while both Khan and Bibi also face a case related to submitting fake receipts in the Toshakhana case.

