12-point agenda for today's Senate session released

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate will meet today (Tuesday) at the Parliament House for which a 12-point agenda has been released. The Senate session will start at 4:00pm, Dunya News reported.

As per agenda, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control will present report of the Committee on the bill to further amend the Extradition Act, 1972 [The Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025], in the House.

He will also present report of the Committee on the bill to further amend the Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951 [The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025], and report of the Committee on the bill to further amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025].

Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman will also present report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Fawzia Arshad, on 23rd May, 2025, regarding shortage of water supply in Islamabad particularly in Sector G-6/4.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, chairperson, standing committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, will present report of the committee on the bill to further amend the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975 [The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025], in the House.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Contro Mohsin Naqvi will lay before the Senate the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan through calling attention notice will draw attention of the Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, towards alarming rise in polio cases across the country, especially in Balochistan while Senator Mohsin Aziz will draw attention of the Minister for Industries and Production, towards the closure of large-scale manufacturing industries causing un-employment.

The House will also express its deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both the Houses assembled together on 10th March, 2025.

