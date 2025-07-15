PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

The prime minister will preside over the cabinet meeting to be held at the PM’s office.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Dunya News reported.

The meeting will discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country. Sources said that the cabinet will ratify the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) during its previous meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will be taken into confidence regarding renaming the Frontier Constabulary (FC) to Federal Constabulary and extending its jurisdiction across the country.

