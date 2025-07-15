No interest in change of government in KP: Sanaullah

In-focus

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that there is no planning to bring change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Rana Sanaullah said that the government didn’t have any interest to remove the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur through a no-confidence move.

Talking about the planning of PTI for launching new movement, he said, PTI leaders didn’t have any agenda for starting movement on August 5 but they are just wasting time of the people.

Rana Sanaullah said PTI members should avoid violating law and order situation through public meetings or rallies.
 

