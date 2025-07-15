Hafiz Hamdullah rules out JUI-F's alliance with Govt or opposition

He said that our doors are open to all political parties for dialogue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said that his party will not join government as well as opposition alliance.

Talking in Dunya News programme 'Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath', Hafiz Hamdullah said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur should resign first then Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman, the younger brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will contest election against him.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that JUI-F has made the decision not to become part of the government or the opposition alliance. We are holding our own rallies and conventions, and our doors are open to all political parties for dialogue.

In response to another question, the JUI-F leader said that an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not their issue -- it is PTI's issue. He said that CM Gandapur was repeatedly spoiling the political atmosphere.

