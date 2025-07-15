FC being restructured to strengthen internal security: Talal Chaudhary

He said that the FC had played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and security within the country.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior and senior PML-N leader Senator Talal Chaudhary said that the Frontier Constabulary (FC) is being restructured and renamed Federal Constabulary only to bolster internal and national security of Pakistan.

He was addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday. FC Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara was also present. The minister said that revamping of FC is not a politically motivated decision but it is an institutional necessity to improve coordination, compensation and capability of this force across all provinces and territories of Pakistan.

It is purely a defence-related issue to strengthen national defence by providing support to the law enforcement agencies, he added. He said that the FC had played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and security within the country and along its borders for nearly a century, yet this force has not been accorded the recognition and benefits comparable to other security forces in Pakistan.

He lamented that despite limited salaries and fewer privileges, FC personnel have consistently served the nation with unwavering dedication. “Now the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have decided to transform FC into a federal force to address the disparity with upgraded structure and scope under the new name of Federal Constabulary,” he added.

He clarified that while the name is being changed, the identity and core function of the FC as a constabulary remain intact. The restructuring would help ensure that its personnel receive salaries, training and benefits equal to those of other national security forces, he added.

He said that the FC has long involvement in combating drug trafficking, smuggling and supporting civil law enforcement agencies during sensitive events like Muharram, elections and anti-polio campaigns. Now it would continue to carry out these responsibilities under its new federal framework, he added.

He said that with reorganization, the jurisdiction of Federal Constabulary would be expanded to include all four provinces as well as Gilgit/Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that recruitment will be opened to all citizens from across the country and the federal government would bear all operational and financial responsibilities, relieving the provinces of any budgetary burden.

FC revamping would include updated training modules, capacity-building initiatives and a modernized command structure designed to uplift the morale and effectiveness of its personnel, he added.

