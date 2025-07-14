NAB summons Azam Swati in Kohistan corruption scandal

NAB has issued a summons to Azam Swati for July 17

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PTI leader Azam Swati in Kohistan corruption scandal.

The NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter summoned Swati for July 17, stating that the documents submitted by him are insufficient.

The anti-graft watchdog has initiated proceedings against the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed Amjad Ali Khan to submit his asset declaration.

Amjad Ali Khan has been instructed by NAB to submit his response by July 17.