Suspects in Faisalabad online investment scam presented in court after remand

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Fourteen suspects arrested in a massive online investment scam were produced before Special Magistrate Malik Ashfaq after completing their five-day remand, officials from the National Cyber Crime Agency confirmed.

The arrests are part of a wider crackdown on a fraudulent network exposed recently by the agency, which led to the detention of 149 individuals — both Pakistani and foreign nationals — involved in deceiving people through Ponzi and fake investment schemes.

According to officials, the group had been operating a call center from the residence of Malik Tahseen Awan, the former chairman of FESCO’s Board of Directors. Malik Tahseen, believed to be the ringleader, is currently on interim bail.

The investigation revealed that the gang swindled billions of rupees from unsuspecting citizens by offering fake online investment opportunities. A total of seven FIRs have been registered against the suspects for fraud, forgery, and deceitful investment schemes.

Of the 149 arrested, 73 are foreign nationals:

• Nigerians: 3 men, 5 women

• Filipinos: 1 man, 3 women

• Sri Lankans: 1 man, 1 woman

• Bangladeshis: 6 men

• Zimbabwean: 1 woman

• Myanmar nationals: 2 women

• Other foreign nationals: 44

• Pakistanis: 76 men, 2 women

Authorities are continuing investigations and have vowed strict legal action against all involved.