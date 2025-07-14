Two killed in road accidents in Karachi

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Saeedabad area where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Ghaffar.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident took place near Korangi’s Chamra Chourangi area where a rashly driven car collided with a motorcycle, killing one preson on the spot. The deceased was identified as Imran. Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead body to hospital.

