Boy dies after falling in open manhole in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - A seven-year-old boy was killed when he fell into an open manhole in Niazi Colony area of Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, seven-year-old Haris along with his brother went out of his house to buy something but accident fell into an open manhole. Rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out boy from the manhole after a hectic efforts.

Rescue officials informed that when the bot was rescued he was still breathing. The boy was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. They also informed that the local residents had removed the manhole cover to drain rainwater, but it was not put back in place.

The dead body was later handed over to the deceased's heirs after completing the necessary legal formalities. Meanwhile, the local administration has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

