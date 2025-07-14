Tarbela Dam spillways reopened due to rising water level

The decision was made as a precautionary measure to manage the increasing inflow into the reservoir.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Continuous rainfall in Haripur has led authorities to reopen the spillways of Tarbela Dam due to the rising water level. The decision was made as a precautionary measure to manage the increasing inflow into the reservoir.

According to official sources, 14-foot gates have been opened to allow water discharge from the dam on Sunday.

The current water level in Tarbela Dam has surpassed 1,526 feet. The inflow is recorded at 207,000 cusecs, while the outflow ranges between 250,000 to 260,000 cusecs.

In response to the situation, the Deputy Commissioner of Haripur has issued a public advisory urging residents and tourists to stay away from the Indus River, especially near the spillway discharge areas.

The public has been strictly warned against bathing or engaging in unnecessary activities in and around the spillway channels to ensure safety.

