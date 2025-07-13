Five dead as speeding bus overturns on M-2

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least five people lost their lives and eight others were seriously injured when a speeding passenger bus overturned on the M-2 Motorway near Chakri on Sunday.

According to Motorway Police officials, the bus was en route from Rawalpindi to Lahore when the driver apparently lost control due to overspeeding, causing the vehicle to flip over.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene immediately.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured passengers were shifted to Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital for further medical treatment and legal procedures.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while initial reports suggest reckless driving and high speed as the likely cause of the crash.

Earlier in the day, a tragic accident also occurred in Bahawalpur’s Hasilpur Tehsil, where a passenger coach rammed into a car, killing five members of the same family on the spot.

Both accidents have once again raised concerns about road safety, speeding, and the enforcement of traffic rules on highways across the country.

