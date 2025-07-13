India closed door to peace opened by President Trump: Mohsin Naqvi

“India’s rejection of peace is a proof of its aggressive mindset,” Naqvi said

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue opened the door to peace, but India’s closed it by refusing it.

“India’s rejection of peace is a proof of its aggressive mindset,” Naqvi said in his message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

He paid tribute to the Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives on July 13, 1931: “We salute the 22 Kashmiri martyrs who faced bullets out of respect for the call to prayer.”

He said that July 13 marked the first call of conscience against a system that sought to silence the oppressed. "The guns of the Dogra regime and India’s violence are two forms of the same oppression," he remarked.

Interior Minister Naqvi stated that the suppression of faith, identity, and opinion in Indian-Occupied Kashmir through state power is an insult to human dignity. "The Modi government, like the Dogra regime, is taking brutal actions against Kashmiris. The cry for freedom rising from the blood of martyrs cannot be silenced. Pakistan remains the protector, advocate, and guarantor of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination."