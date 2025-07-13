Balochistan terrorism incidents claim 257 lives in six months: report

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Home Department on Saturday issued a report on terrorism incidents in the province during the first six months of the current year, Dunya News reported.

According to the Home Department, 501 terrorist incidents occurred in Balochistan in the first six months of 2025, which claimed 257 lives and injured 492.

According to the report, 52 people were killed in 14 attacks on non-locals, 81 incidents of bombs, grenades, IEDs, and landmine explosions occurred, and 26 people were killed and 112 people were injured in these explosions.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, 29 people were killed in two attacks on trains over a six-month period, and 11 people were killed and 29 injured in 39 attacks targeting civilians.

According to the department data from January 1 to June 30, there was a significant increase in terrorist incidents, with a 45 percent increase in terrorist incidents and a 100 percent increase in targeted killings of settlers.

In addition, one worker was killed in an attack on polio workers, while two people were injured in nine incidents of attacks on mobile phone towers.