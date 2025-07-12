Punjab restores class 8 board exams after five years

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab restores class 8 board exams after five years

Education minister says exams for classes 5, 6, and 7 will be conducted as assessment tests

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 12:51:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to restore board examinations for 8th grade across the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and attended by several relevant officials.

During the meeting, Rana Sikandar Hayat stated, “I am restoring the board examination system for class 8. Exams for classes 5, 6, and 7 will be conducted as assessment tests.”

The provincial education minister also directed the officials to formulate a mechanism for internal assessment tests within one month.

The board exams for 8th grade would be conducted by the Punjab Examination Commission for Testing and Assessment (PECTA).

In addition, the meeting decided to strengthen the internal examination system for classes 5 through 7.

It is recalled that board exams for 8th grade in Punjab had been abolished five years ago.

