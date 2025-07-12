DG ISPR visits Muzaffarabad, interacts with Azad Kashmir civil society members

The participants presented traditional Kashmiri attire to the DG ISPR

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited Muzaffarabad, where he held a special interactive session with members of the civil society of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

During the visit, a comprehensive question-and-answer session was held between the DG ISPR and the attendees, focusing on national security, regional stability, and the unshakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.

The atmosphere was marked by strong sentiments of patriotism, as participants echoed the message: “Kashmir was, is, and will always remain the jugular vein of Pakistan.”

Waving the national and Kashmiri flags, the attendees demonstrated deep solidarity with Pakistan, declaring that no force in the world could separate Kashmir from Pakistan.

In a symbolic gesture of love and cultural pride, the participants presented traditional Kashmiri attire to the DG ISPR.

The Pakistani military was also lauded for its firm and timely response to Indian aggression in the region.

“Kashmir will become Pakistan,” it was changed by locals throughout the session.

