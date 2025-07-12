Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to deepen security ties as Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Manama

MANAMA (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday on a one-day official visit where he met with his Bahraini counterpart, General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, to strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

Minister Naqvi received a warm welcome at Bahrain International Airport and was given a guard of honor at the Ministry of Interior Headquarters in Manama Fort.

During the high-level meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest with a focus on enhancing security collaboration. Key topics included counter-terrorism, anti-human trafficking, and narcotics control.

The ministers also exchanged views on addressing regional and global security challenges and agreed on revitalizing the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Security Committee.

The Bahraini Interior Minister appreciated Pakistan’s support and emphasized that Minister Naqvi’s visit would further solidify the strong security relationship between the two countries.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation between the two Interior Ministries, particularly in combating drug trafficking and human smuggling. He extended an invitation to his Bahraini counterpart to visit Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Bahrain’s Deputy Interior Minister Major General Adel bin Khalifa bin Hamad, Chief of Public Security, senior military officials, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Saqib Rauf, and other high-level diplomatic representatives.