Bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sarfaraz Cheema and Mehmoodur Rasheed rejected in May 9 cases

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the verdict.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 14:40:12 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – An anti-terrorism court has rejected the bail pleas of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in the May 9 arson and vandalism case outside a local bakery.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the verdict. The petitioners argued that the case filed by the police was baseless and had no connection to the arson incident. They stated that they had been in jail since their arrest and requested the court to approve their bail.

The prosecution opposed the bail pleas, stating that the accused were found guilty during the investigation and urged the court to dismiss their requests.

Following the proceedings, the court rejected the bail applications of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. The case against them was registered by Sarwar Road Police Station.

VERDICT RESERVED ON SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI’S ACQUITTAL PLEA

Meanwhile, a hearing was held at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad regarding the May 9 case against PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others, where the verdict on his acquittal plea was reserved.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan presided over the case. Shah Mahmood Qureshi's lawyer, Ali Bukhari, appeared before the court and argued that several other accused had already been acquitted in the same case. He pointed out that the court had acquitted some accused on March 8, 2025.

Advocate Ali Bukhari added that Qureshi is accused of inciting vandalism at the direction of the PTI founder through a video message. A case against Shah Mahmood Qureshi is registered at Tarnol Police Station.



