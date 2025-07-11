DPM Dar calls on Malaysian PM; reiterates Pakistan's commitment to deepen ties

He also appreciated Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair for the year 2025

PUTRAJAYA (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday called on Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim here, on the sidelines of 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, he conveyed warm wishes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Malaysia.

He also appreciated Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair for the year 2025.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reciprocated the warm sentiments and said that he looked forward to the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this year in October.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar thanked Prime Minister Ibrahim for the warm hospitality and impressive arrangements at the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting.

He also appreciated the practical steps taken by the Malaysian side for promotion of trade and investment between the countries following the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan in October last year.

A day earlier, Ishaq Dar on Thursday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the ASEAN Regional Forum in Kuala Lumpur.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, both leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

They also agreed to hold another meeting during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Ministers session.

The discussion focused on deepening ties and enhancing cooperation across various sectors, reaffirming both countries' shared interest in mutual growth and regional stability.