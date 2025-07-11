Two killed as jeep plunges into ravine in Balakot

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed as jeep plunges into ravine in Balakot

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 04:07:21 PKT

BALAKOT (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed when a jeep fell into a deep ravine in Balakot, a town in the Mansehra District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred in Lohgi area near Balakot where a jeep skidded off the road and fell into a gorge when the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Faisal Shah and Sadaqat Shah.

